Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan contributes ₹30 lakh to CM’s relief fund

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on April 10 decided to contribute ₹30 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund from the discretionary funds, grants available to meet expenditure of the Governor’s Secretariat, under the Budget allocated during the financial year 2020-21.

An official release said the Governor observed that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has posed a grave danger to mankind and the State government was waging a relentless fight to curb the spread of the dreaded disease in the State. This requires huge amounts of money to be spent for the purpose.

Keeping this in view, the Governor has decided to contribute an amount of ₹30 lakh from his discretionary funds to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Relief Fund, to support the government in this regard, the release said.

The Governor appealed to the people to come forward and contribute generously to the CMRF and extend a helping hand to the government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The contributions to CMRF would go a long way in the supply of essential commodities to the poor people in this hour of crisis, Mr. Harichandan said.