Andhra Pradesh: Governor asks education institutions to plant saplings during Children’s Day celebrations

Biswabhusan Harichandan pays floral tributes to Pandit Jahawarlal Nehru at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada

November 14, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has asked the managements of schools and colleges to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by planting saplings.

Mr. Harichandan garlanded the portrait of Nehru at Raj Bhavan and paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of India on the occasion of his 133 rd birth anniversary on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Jawaharlal Nehru had great love for roses and children, and he often compared kids with them by saying that children are like buds and they should be nurtured carefully.

The Governor recalled the role of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping the nation’s education sector and his belief about scientific knowledge and reasoning. Many irrigation projects, scientific research institutes, steel plants, power plants and institutions of higher learning were constructed during his tenure, Mr. Harichandan said.

Special Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and others paid tributes to the leader.

