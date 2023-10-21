ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO scientists for success of Gaganyaan test flight

October 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully accomplishing the Test Vehicle D1 mission, the first test flight for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, on Saturday.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer, in a statement, said the nation was proud of ISRO’s achievement of successfully completing the test vehicle mission as a predecessor to the Gaganyaan’s programme, which aims to send humans into space on a low earth orbit of 400 kms and bring them safely back to the earth.

The Governor wished them of all success in their future projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US