Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO scientists for success of Gaganyaan test flight

October 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully accomplishing the Test Vehicle D1 mission, the first test flight for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, on Saturday.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer, in a statement, said the nation was proud of ISRO’s achievement of successfully completing the test vehicle mission as a predecessor to the Gaganyaan’s programme, which aims to send humans into space on a low earth orbit of 400 kms and bring them safely back to the earth.

The Governor wished them of all success in their future projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.