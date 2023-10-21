HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO scientists for success of Gaganyaan test flight

October 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully accomplishing the Test Vehicle D1 mission, the first test flight for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, on Saturday.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer, in a statement, said the nation was proud of ISRO’s achievement of successfully completing the test vehicle mission as a predecessor to the Gaganyaan’s programme, which aims to send humans into space on a low earth orbit of 400 kms and bring them safely back to the earth.

The Governor wished them of all success in their future projects.

