Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer flags off ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Guntur district

November 24, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has participated as Chief Guest at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra’ programme held at Lalpuram, in Guntur district on November 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Government of India, across the country, covering all tribal, rural and urban areas with the objectives to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes, but have not availed of the benefits so far, dissemination of information and generating awareness about schemes, learning from the citizens by interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes through their personal stories and experience sharing, enrolment of potential beneficiaries through details ascertained during the Yatra.

The Governor said the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp’ campaign has been taken up by adopting a whole of government approach with the active involvement of various Ministries and Departments of Government of India, and State Governments, to ensure the widest possible participation of all concerned for the benefit of citizens of the country and to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat. He requested the public representatives, officials, and non-officials, to actively participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign to create awareness among all sections of people, and to motivate them to avail the benefits.

Earlier, Mr. Abdul Nazeer visited the stalls set up at the venue of the programme and flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ Mobile IEC vehicle. Later, some of the beneficiaries under the Central government flagship programmes shared their experiences. Booklets and calendars on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ were released by the Governor.

Heny Christina, Chairperson, Zilla Parishad, Guntur District, K. Manohar Naidu, Mayor, Guntur Municipal Corporation, A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, M. Sucharita, MLA, Prathipadu, M. Giridhara Rao, MLA, Guntur West, Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing & GSWS, Peeyush Kumar, State Prabhari Officer, Government of India, also attended the programme. M. Venu Gopal Reddy, Collector & District Magistrate, Guntur district presided over the programme.