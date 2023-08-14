HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer conveys Independence Day greetings

August 14, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Justice S. Abdul Nazeer. File

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his wishes and greetings on the eve of the 77th Independence Day to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Independence Day is a remembrance of the sacrifices made by the great leaders, who paved the way to enjoy the fruits of freedom,” the Governor said in a message on August 14.

“August 15th is a day of re-dedication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and brotherhood. On this auspicious day, let us pledge ourselves to rededicate to the cause of nation building,” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

