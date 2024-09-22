ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government will take steps to establish a High Court Bench in Kurnool at the earliest, says Industries and Commerce Minister

Published - September 22, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

‘Development in the State has come to a standstill in the past five years and Naidu is taking the State forward in all aspects with his vision’

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat

Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat has said the State witnessed devastation in the past five years rule of YSRCP, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to bring back the State on the path of recovery.

Participating in the ‘Idhi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme held at Dharmapeta in Kurnool city, the Minister alleged that development in the State has come to a standstill in the past five years and Mr. Naidu was taking the State forward in all aspects with his vision. “Our government has initiated various programmes in the first 100 Days. As promised, we have enhanced the social security pension to ₹4,000 and issued DSC notification,’‘ he said.

Mr. Bharat said that the government had started 175 Anna Canteens and had also repealed the Land Titling Act, safeguarding the properties of the people. He said Mr. Naidu had worked day and night to mitigate the problems of people affected by floods in Vijayawada. “We are making all out efforts to fulfil all the promises made to the people. The Centre has allocated funds for the Orvakal Industrial Hub and we will bring industries to the State with the cooperation of the Centre,’‘ he said.

Mr. Bharat said the government would also ensure a High Court Bench is established in Kurnool at the earliest. All the problems plaguing Kurnool will be solved and the city will be developed in all aspects, he said. He went to the doorstep of the people as part of the programme and told them about the good work done by the NDA government in the past 100 days.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, officials and the TDP leaders also participated in the programme.

