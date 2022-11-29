Andhra Pradesh government will take a concrete decision on decentralisation after Supreme Court hearing on January 31, 2023, says Sajjala

November 29, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

Reiterating the commitment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to setting up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that a concrete decision on implementation of the decentralised development proposal will be taken after the hearing of the Amaravati case in Supreme Court on January 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP government is still committed to decentralisation. We are working in that direction even today,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on November 29 (Tuesday).

Referring to the Supreme Court’s interim orders on Amaravati issue, the YSRCP general secretary said, “The apex court clearly objected to certain issues in the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, while issuing a stay on different points. Had the Amaravati issue not been in the High Court, the government would have placed the three-capital Bill in the Assembly during the last Budget session.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed that the government was committed to the development of three regions in the State and Amaravati. “The government will bring another legislation as per the judicial and constitutional provisions. We are clear about what we did, what we are doing and what we will do. The government will do justice to the Amaravati farmers as it was promised while taking their lands for the development of the area,” he said.

Accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of misleading the public on the Amaravati issue, he said that the previous TDP government had spent only ₹5,000 crore on the construction of the capital city, but was claiming to have spent more than ₹50,000 crore.

Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Referring to shifting of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case hearing from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad court in Telangana by the Supreme Court, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the opposition parties could not resort to level ‘wild allegations’ on the Chief Minister on the issue now.

In response to the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu demanding Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reaction to this development, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP had demanded to transfer the case to the CBI.

Sharmila’s arrest

On the arrest of YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila in Telangana, the YSRCP leader said, “It hurts me. But, I don’t want to comment on her political activities. She is a family member of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, when it comes to the politics, the YSRCP would not comment on the affairs of the YSRTP in Telangana.”

ADVERTISEMENT