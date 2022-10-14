Andhra Pradesh: Government will support establishment of new industries which follow safety and pollution norms, says Srikakulam Collector

‘NACL should give priority to locals in jobs as the State government had also passed orders in this regard’

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Friday said that the government would extend its wholehearted support for the establishment of new industries when the managements concerned would follow norms and guidelines stipulated to control pollution and ensure more jobs for locals.

He attended the public hearing organised at Naruva village of Ranasthalam mandal in the district to take the opinion of the locals over the establishment of a new factory of Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited. The company which is in agro-chemical production and business at Arinam Akkivalasa of Srikakulam district planned to enter the specialty chemical segment. It is expected to invest around ₹150 crore in the new project to be established in 57 acres of land. The public hearing is mandatory to get approvals from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shrikesh said that many major industries in Pydibhimavaram and Etcherla region were providing employment to thousands of people. He said that the establishment of a new project by the NACL was a good step if the company would adhere to the rules and regulations of both the Union and State governments. He suggested to the company to give priority to locals in jobs as the State government had also passed orders in this regard.

NACL’s operations head Amit Taparia said that around 700 persons were expected to get jobs in the new industry. He assured the district administration that all norms would be followed as the company had three decades of experience in chemical manufacturing.

Desalination facility

As many as 12 out of 15 persons who spoke in the meeting favoured establishment of the factory, according to the Collector. A few locals expressed concern over the groundwater pollution with the establishment of many projects in Pydibhimavaram. The company representatives assured that a desalination facility would be set up in near future. They also said safety precautions would be taken with utmost care by setting up advanced fire safety equipment.

Speaking to The Hindu over telephone after the public hearing, the Collector said that he would recommend the establishment of the factory in Srikakulam district as it would spur economic activity and provide direct and indirect jobs for locals.