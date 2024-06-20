Andhra Pradesh Government will soon release white paper on Polavaram project: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu 

While taking charge as the Minister for Water Resources at the Secretariat on June 20, Palakollu MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu said the government would soon release a white paper on Polavaram project which made little progress during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

He asserted that the YSRCP government had caused immense hardships to the farmers by neglecting the irrigation sector.

The government formed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) would complete the construction of pending irrigation projects in the order of priority.

Mr. Naidu further said the YSRCP government had made a mess of the Polavaram project and completing it was poised to be a daunting task for the new government.

“The funds released by Centre towards reimbursement of the expenditure incurred on the project works done before 2019 were misused by the YSRCP government,” he alleged. Mr. Rama Naidu insisted that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project was damaged due to the YSRCP government’s inefficiency.

“Repairing it was estimated to cost ₹440 crore and construction of a new wall would cost approximately ₹1,000 crore. The government would soon decide what to do. Due importance would be given to proper maintenance of canals including desilting them,” he added.

Special Chief Secretary (water resources) G. Sai Prasad, advisor M. Venkateswara Rao, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, chief engineer (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy and other officials were present.