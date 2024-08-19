GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government will release a new textile policy soon, says Textile Minister

The policy will be an improved version of the Textile Policy of 2018-23 that was brought in by the previous TDP government but discarded by the YSRCP government, says S. Savitha

Published - August 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles S. Savitha said the State government will soon release a new policy for the promotion of textiles, apparel and garment industries.

Addressing investors via videoconference from the Secretariat on Monday, Ms. Savitha said the government has given due priority to creating necessary infrastructure and giving incentives and various clearances to the industries in a time-bound manner.

“The TDP government of 2014-19 had brought the ‘Textile Policy 2018-23’, but to no avail as the policy was discarded by the YSR Congress Party government, as a consequence of which existing industries suffered a lot and prospective investors preferred to expand their businesses in other States. The new policy would be an improved version of the Textile Policy of 2018-23 that would suit present circumstances,” Ms. Savitha said.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh was No. 2 in the country in silk production, and was sixth and seventh in the production of cotton and jute respectively. She added that the State has nine textile/apparel parks, of which three are in the public sector.

“Besides, A.P. has 146 mega textile industries and 15 technical textile making units. Investors can explore opportunities to manufacture agro, geo and mobile (automotive) textiles,” she said. 

Ms. Savitha said the government would extend all possible support to companies interested in setting up their units in the State and asserted that A.P. was an ideal destination for investors, citing its distinct advantages. Principal Secretary (Handlooms & Textiles) K. Sunitha, Joint Director Srikanth Prabhakar and others were present.

