Andhra Pradesh: Government will not hesitate to order Margadarsi to wind up its operations, says Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Department

March 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Vijayawada

Inspector-General of Registration and Stamps Department V. Ramakrishna has said that many irregularities have been noticed in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, and the government will not hesitate to order the company to wind up its operations for “flouting the norms.”

Mr. Ramakrishna and Additional Director-General of Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID), N. Sanjay, were addressing the media jointly at the Secretariat on March 13 (Monday).

During the searches, the Registration and Stamps Department had detected that the money of the subscribers was diverted to other States and companies in “blatant violation of the rules,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

During questioning, the employees said that the subscribers’ money was being diverted to the Margadarsi Chits Private Limited, Chennai, the Margadarsi Chits, Bengaluru, and the Ushakiron Media Private Limited, Hyderabad, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The authorised chartered accountant appointed by the Registration and Stamps Department had noticed that the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited invested ₹48 crore in a private bank, 88.5% of its paid-up capital in the Ushakiron Media Private Limited, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Investigations revealed that ₹459 crore was invested in mutual funds, government securities and equity instruments in violation of the Chit Fund Act rules.

Mr. Sanjay said that a court in Mangalagiri, which had sent three of the four employees who were arrested to judicial remand on Monday, found prima facie evidence in the case.

“There are 37 Margadarsi offices in Andhra Pradesh, of which searches have been conducted in seven. There is a lot to probe, and the subscribers who have not been repaid their money in time are coming forward to lodge a complaint,” Mr. Sanjay said.

There was evidence that Margadarsi had diverted funds in violation of the Depositors Act and the Chit Fund Act. The foremen appointed by the company management had no knowledge of the diversion of funds. As per the norms, foremen are the custodians of the public money, he said.

“All powers and authorisations are with the company headquarters in Hyderabad, and the authorised persons are not present at the corporate office. After the raids, many customers have complained about the irregularities,” Mr. Sanjay said.

“We will conduct searches in more offices and question the employees on the alleged misuse of public money,” Mr. Sanjay said.