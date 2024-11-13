 />
Andhra Pradesh Government will fill all vacant teacher posts next year: Minister Nara Lokesh 

Nara Lokesh said that of the 22,542 posts notified in 1998 DSC, 18,008 candidates were given appointment in 1999

Updated - November 13, 2024 03:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Nara Lokesh. File

Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh said the government would fill all vacant teacher posts next year, for which the ‘best DSC notification’ would be issued soon. 

Replying to a question asked by Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju about the steps taken to fill the teacher positions, in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), Mr. Lokesh said that of the 22,542 posts notified in 1998 DSC, 18,008 candidates were given appointment in 1999. 

Out of the 4,534 posts that remained vacant, 3,939 were later filled as per the Minimum Time Scale (MTS) regulations and 595 were still to be filled. He stated that the matter of filling those pending vacancies and issuing a fresh DSC notification would be reviewed and necessary action taken at the earliest. 

Mr. Lokesh further said the MTS candidates do not have retirement benefits and that the retirement age was 60 years. He claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments had conducted 11 DSCs and filled 1.50 lakh teacher posts.

“After the NDA coalition came to power, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu signed the first file related to mega DSC, on which a huge number of aspirants pinned their hopes,” Mr. Lokesh added.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:31 pm IST

