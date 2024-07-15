ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government will extend full support for budding cricketers: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

July 15, 2024 - VIZIANAGARAM:

Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, he congratulated cricketers G.S.P. Teja, Ashwin Hebbar, Sudharshan and others of Vizag Warriors.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas on July 15 assured that the Andhra Pradesh government would extend its full support for budding cricketers by providing special training in academies under the supervision of international players.

Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, he congratulated cricketers G.S.P. Teja, Ashwin Hebbar, Sudharshan and others of Vizag Warriors and Pulsus group CEO and franchise owner of the team Gedela Srinubabu in Vizianagaram.

The Vizag Warriors team defeated Uttarandhra Lions by 87 runs in Andhra Premier League’s finals held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. Against this backdrop, the team met Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Mr. Srinivas and other public representatives.

While recalling his association with Andhra Cricket Academy, Mr. Ashok said Vizianagaram was known for the best sports infrastructure in Vijji stadium. Mr. Srinubabu assured to conduct more local tournaments to identify young and talented players. Mr. Teja and Mr. Sudarshan said the training facilities available in Vizianagaram had contributed to their success in all the matches of APL.

