Andhra Pradesh government urged to reopen NCS sugar factory

August 21, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Zilla Rythu Samsksehma Sangham president Vemireddi Lakshunnaidu on Monday urged the State government to reopen NCS sugar factory near Bobbili immediately as thousands of farmers were unable to grow sugarcane in the absence of assured purchase from the factory.

Staging a protest at Vizianagaram Collector’s office, he said the farmers were facing many difficulties with the stopping of crushing at the NCS factory, which did so owing to heavy losses. Mr. Lakshunnaidu said the farmers were forced to bear heavy transport charges as they were selling the sugarcane to Sankili sugar factory in Srikakulam district. The association leaders Buddaraju Rambabu, Muvvala Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

