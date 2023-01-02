Andhra Pradesh Government urged to protect Vyasanarayana Metta temple lands in Vizianagaram district

January 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Consumer Welfare Society president M.S. Srinivasa Rao on Monday asked the State government to take immediate steps for the protection of Vysanarayana Metta temple lands which were being grabbed by a few influential people and government employees in the absence of supervision of the Endowments Department.

Speaking to the media here, he said that over 41.65 acres of land was being grabbed by a few people in spite of the repeated complaints and petitions to the government.

“Income generated through lands is the main source of income for the proper maintenance of the temple. Unfortunately, the Endowments Department is dilly-dallying on taking action against land grabbers. The issue will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister’s office and the Prime Minister’s office also since Vyasanarayana Metta temple located on the outskirts of one of the prominent temples of the country,” he added.