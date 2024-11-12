 />
Andhra Pradesh government urged to move new Tenancy Bill in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association proposes 35 amendments to Andhra Pradesh Land Cultivators Rights Act, 2024, including provisions for tenant ryots to receive crop loans based on the scale of finance

Published - November 12, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association here on Tuesday demanded that the State government introduce the Bill for the Andhra Pradesh Land Cultivators Rights Act, 2024, in the ongoing Assembly session. Any delay in enactment of the Act would invite protests from the farmers, the association leaders said.

At a meeting on alternatives and amendments necessary to the Act, 2024, the association has proposed about 35 amendments to the law, including provisions for tenant farmers to receive crop loans based on the scale of finance and for conducting social audits on the law’s implementation at the village level. It was also suggested that the validity of the tenant farmer card should be at least three years, with the option for annual renewal, they said.

Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao, association president Y. Radhakrishna, vice-president Srinivasa Rao, secretary M. Hari Babu, Kisan Morcha leader Chundur Ranga Rao, and others spoke.

The association unveiled a draft copy of amendments and alternatives suggested to be incorporated into the proposed Act. They said that the draft law prepared by the association had undergone discussions with agricultural experts, lawyers, officials, and tenant farmers.

The present government was delaying the introduction of the tenant farmers’ law in the Assembly, using excuses about the previous administration. The government was requested to introduce the Bill in the Assembly immediately.

A robust and comprehensive tenant farmers’ law that would not burden farmers and include provisions for crop insurance needs to be implemented.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:11 pm IST

