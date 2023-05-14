Andhra Pradesh: Government urged to increase budgetary allocation for higher education

May 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

The State unit of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has demanded that the State government address the problems being faced by the faculty and students of higher education.

The ABRSM held its first State Executive Committee meeting at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Sunday, where it passed unanimous resolutions to bring pressure on the State government to address their long-pending demands.

Later, ABRSM State president Y.V. Ramireddy and general secretary G. Ranganatham said, “We demand that the State government increase the budget for higher education. The government needs to fill 5,000 vacant faculty posts in the universities, and government degree and junior colleges. Steps should be taken to implement the National Education Policy. Special budget should be allocated for improvement of infrastructure in higher educational institutions. As promised by the State government, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) should be done away with and the old pension scheme restored.”

They also demanded that the government immediately procure land for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram and hand it to the authorities.

The zonal transfers should be accepted in the Government Degree Colleges, they said. The G.O. Ms. No. 110 should be implemented and ₹55,700 should be fixed as the minimum salary for the contract teachers working in the higher education sector, they demanded. The government should immediately release the pending DA and issue the Career Advancement Scheme notification regularly.

