Andhra Pradesh government urged to fill up 2.35 lakh vacancies

K Srinivasa Rao February 24, 2022 15:17 IST

Andhra Pradesh Nirudoyogula Ikya Vedika President Laugudu Govinda Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Nirodogula Ikya Vedika State President Laugudu Govinda Rao on February 24 urged the State government to fill up all 2.35 lakh vacancies and instill confidence among the youngsters who had been waiting for job notifications for the last two years. Speaking to The Hindu in Vizianagaram, he said Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy had assured to release job calendar in every January during his padayatra taken up prior to 2019 general elections. “Enhancement of retirement age up to 62 years has caused uproar among the youngsters as there are little chances for creation of new jobs and filling up of existing vacancies. The government should withdraw its decision to instill confidence among the degree holders whose future turned bleak,” said Mr. Govinda Rao. “The youngsters would take up agitations in a phased manner if there is no concrete response from the government. They will also stall Assembly proceedings during the Budget sessions,” he added.



