Andhra Pradesh government urged to clear pending bills, introduce old pension scheme

February 29, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

New State general secretary of APNGOs’ Association Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Thursday urged the government to clear pending bills, DAs and replace the contributory pension scheme with the old pension scheme.

Mr. Purushottam, who had been working as the State associate president for the past nine years, is the first State general secretary of the association from North Andhra region.

Speaking to media persons over phone after taking charge in Vijayawada, he said the employees strived for the effective implementation of welfare schemes, so their issues needed to be addressed sympathetically.

He, however, said the association always wanted to have cordial relations with the government as it understood the financial challenges being faced by the exchequer.

