Andhra Pradesh government transfers 37 IPS officers

Many districts get new Superintendents of Police, while a few IPS officers are directed to report to the Director General of Police for further posting

Published - July 13, 2024 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State government issued orders transferring 37 IPS officers on Saturday. Police Superintendents of many districts were transferred and new officers were appointed.

K.V. Maheswara Reddy, OSD Rampachodavaram, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Srikakulam district, in place of G.R. Radhika, who was transferred.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal was transferred and posted as Vizianagaram, in place of M. Deepika, who was transferred. She was posted as Anakapalli SP, in place of K.V. Murali Krishna, who was transferred.

APSP Sixth Battalion Commandant V. Ratna was transferred and posted as Sri Satya Sai district SP, in place of S.V. Madhava Reddy, who was transferred.

Mr. Madhava Reddy was posted as Parvathipuram Manyam district, in place of Vikrant Patil, who was transferred. Mr. Patil was posted as Kakinada SP, in place of S. Satish Kumar, who was transferred.

Mr. Satish Kumar was posted as Guntur district SP, in place of Tushar Dudi, who was transferred, and posted as Bapatla district SP.

Amit Bardar, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Alluri Sitharama Raju district SP, in place of Tuhin Sinha, who was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police-II (DCP), Visakhapatnam.

Tirumala Tiripati Devasthanams (TTD) Chief Vigilance and Security Officer D. Narasimha Kishore was transferred and posted as East Godavari district SP, in place of P. Jagadeesh, who was transferred.

Greyhounds Group Commander V. Vidya Sagar Naidu was transferred and posted as Annamayya district SP, in place of B. Krishna Rao, who was transferred. Mr. Krishna Rao is transferred to Konaseema district, in place of B. Sreedhar, who was transferred. CID SP R. Gangadhar Rao was transferred and posted as Krishna district SP, in place of Adnan Nayem Asmi, who was transferred.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi was posted as West Godavari district SP, vice Ajita Vajendla, who was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police-I, Visakhapatnam.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gr-I, Chintapalli, ASR district, was transferred and posted as Eluru district SP, in place of D. Mary Prasanthi, who was transferred.

NTR Police Commissionerate DCP (Jaggaiahpeta) K. Srinivas Rao, was posted as Palnadu district SP, in place of Mallika Garg, who was transferred and posted as 5th APSP Battalion Commandant, Vizianagaram.

Ongole Police Training College (PTC) Principal A.R. Damodar was transferred and posted as Prakasam district SP, in place of Garud Sumit Sunil, who was transferred.

Mr. G. Bindu Madhav, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Kurnool district SP, in place of G. Krishnakanth, who was transferred and posted as Nellore district SP, in place of Arif Hafeez, who was transferred.

NTR district DCP Adhiraj Singh Rana was transferred and posted as Nandyal district SP, in place of K. Raghuveera Reddy, who was transferred. Tirupati district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju was transferred and posted as YSR Kadapa district SP, in place of Siddharth Kaushal, who was transferred.

Mr. K.V. Murali Krishna was posted as Ananthapur SP, in place of Gowthami Sali, who was transferred and posted as NTR DCP (Law and Order).

Mr. L. Subbarayudu, who reported on inter-cadre deputation, was posted as Tirupati district SP. Ananthapur PTC vice-principal V. Geetha Devi was transferred and posted as Intelligence SP (Administration).

Ms. G.R. Radhika, Arif Hafeez, K. Raghuveera Reddy, Siddharth Kaushal, Garud Sumit Sunil, P. Jagadeesh, S. Sreedhar and M. Satti Babu were directed to report to the Director General of Police (DGP-HoPF) for further posting.

