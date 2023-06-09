HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Government to set up one medical college in every Parliamentary constituency by spending ₹8,000 crore

Five new medical colleges to offer 750 additional MBBS seats from this academic year, says Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health)

June 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, M.T. Krishna Babu, inspecting the works at the Vizianagaram Medical College on Friday.

Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, M.T. Krishna Babu, inspecting the works at the Vizianagaram Medical College on Friday.

The State government is spending ₹8,000 crore for establishing new medical colleges, one each in every Parliamentary constituency, according to M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health).

Addressing the media here after inspecting the works that were nearing completion at the new medical college at Gajularega on the outskirts of Vizianagaram on June 9 (Friday), Mr. Krishna Babu said that the five new medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, and Nandyal would soon be ready for taking up admissions.

Mr. Krishna Babu said 750 new MBBS seats would be available from this year with the National Medical Commission (NMC) permitting admissions in the new colleges.

Mr. Krishna Babu further said that nine more medical colleges would be constructed at various places, including Paderu, Pulivendula, and Adoni.

“The State government is spending ₹500 crore on each medical college. More than 1,000 employees will be recruited inr each college,” he said.

Vizianagaram district Collector S. Nagalakshmi and college principal K. Padmaleela were present.

