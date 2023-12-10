Andhra Pradesh government to release second tranche of YSR Law Nestham on December 11

December 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Government, on Monday, will release ₹7,98,95,000 as the second tranche of YSR Law Nestam, wherein junior advocates who are in their initial 3 years of practice would be eligible for a monthly stipend of ₹5,000.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit the amount for the period between July and December 2023, directly into the bank accounts of 2,807 eligible junior advocates. An amount of ₹30,000 would be deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries across the State, according to an Information and Public Relations ( I &PR) release.

The government has provided ₹1.80 lakh for three years to each beneficiary by crediting ₹60,000 annually, in two instalments.

So far, under this scheme, the government has disbursed financial assistance of ₹49.51 crore to 6,069 unique beneficiaries in these four and half years, including the present financial assistance.

The government has set up an ‘Advocates Welfare Trust’ with ₹100 crore for the welfare of the advocates, under the chairmanship of the Advocate General and Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. So far, the trust has provided financial assistance of ₹25 crore for providing loans, Group Mediclaim Policy and other necessities of Advocates.

Advocates seeking assistance from the Trust can apply online through sec_law@ap.gov.in or directly to the Law Secretary. To monitor the scheme more effectively and make it more beneficial for Junior Advocates to meet their needs with a lumpsum amount, the government has been crediting the assistance once every six months under the scheme.

To avail the benefit of the scheme the applicant should register online at https://ysrlawnestham.ap.gov.in/ duly uploading their Aadhaar number and bank account details along with their certificates. For assistance and complaints regarding YSR Law Nestham call ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’ toll-free No. 1902, the release said.

