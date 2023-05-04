ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Government to release financial assistance under ‘Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘Shaadi Tohfa’ on May 5

May 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A sum of ₹87.32 crore to be credited into the bank accounts of girls who entered wedlock during January-March 2023

V Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit financial assistance under the ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes amounting to ₹87.32 crore on May 5 into the bank accounts of girls who entered wedlock during January-March 2023.

According to an official release, the schemes are intended to help the poor parents in getting their girls educated and later married in a dignified manner.

Girls belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities, and those who are disabled, and whose parents are construction workers are eligible to avail of the assistance provided under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’, and Muslim girls are entitled to the help extended under ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’.

It was further stated that in the last six months, the government had credited ₹125.50 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu / YSR Shaadi Tohfa into the accounts of 16,668 beneficiaries.

Both the bride and the groom should have passed Class 10 and be of 18 years and 21 years of age respectively.

By the time the girls complete Class 10, they will be 15 years old, and since the government provides them a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per year under Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme from Class 1 to Intermediate, they can study Intermediate too.

Every girl child can pursue graduation with full fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena of ₹20,000 every year along with the incentives given under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa.

The bride and groom can apply for assistance under the scheme at the village / ward secretariats within 30 days after their marriage. Eligible couples can avail financial assistance of up to ₹1,50,000.

The assistance is disbursed in the months of February, May, August and November on completion of due verification of their applications received in that quarter.

