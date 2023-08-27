HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Government to release ₹680- crore financial aid under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena on August 28

The amount pertaining to the April-June quarter will be released into the bank accounts of 8,44,336 mothers, benefiting 9,32,235 students across the State

August 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will release ₹680.44 crore financial aid under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes on August 28 (Monday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount pertaining to the April-June quarter into the bank accounts of 8,44,336 mothers, benefiting 9,32,235 students across the State, at a public meeting at Nagari in Chittoor district.

“With this, the total assistance provided so far under the schemes stand at ₹15,592.87 crore. The government has so far spent ₹69,288.15 crore on the education sector,” a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said on August 27 (Sunday).

The State government, with the aim of providing higher education to the poor students, was reimbursing the total fee regularly on quarterly basis without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family, the release added.

The government was also taking care of the board and lodging expenses of the students, the release said. While an assistance of ₹20,000 was being given to the students pursuing degree, engineering and medicine, ₹15,000 was being provided to those studying polytechnic and ₹10,000 to those pursuing ITI in two instalments every year.

The beneficiaries were advised to dial the toll-free number ‘1902’ if they faced any problem in fee reimbursement.

The mothers of the beneficiaries should pay the college fee within one week or 10 days of receiving the amount. If they failed to do so, the next instalment would be paid directly into the accounts of the colleges concerned, the release said.

The reforms initiated in the higher education sector were yielding the desired results, the release said.

