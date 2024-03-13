GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government to release ₹629.37 crore for YSR EBC Nestham beneficiaries on March 14

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay stone for the National Law University at Jagannath Gattu in Kurnool district

March 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government will release financial assistance of ₹629.37 crore under the YSR EBC Nestham on March 14 (Thursday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the financial assistance which will be credited directly to the bank accounts of 4,19,583 poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities across the State, at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, said a release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government provides financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum for three years (total ₹45,000) to the same women beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities to make them self reliant by facilitating them to set up business ventures under the YSR EBC Nestham.

The total financial assistance, including the amount to be released on March 14 (Thursday), extended so far under the YSR EBC Nestham is ₹1,876.97 crore. The government has disbursed ₹2,79,786 crore to the women beneficiaries under various schemes in the last 58 months, the release said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also inaugurate the 100-bed area hospital building constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore at Banaganapalle. He will also lay the foundation stone for the National Law University at Jagannath Gattu in Panyam constituency of  Kurnool district. The university has been proposed to be constructed at a cost of ₹1,011 crore in 150 acres, the release added.

