Andhra Pradesh: Government to regularise services of 10,117 contract employees

June 07, 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on June 7 (Wednesday) decided to regularise the services of contract employees. The decision would benefit 10,117 contract employees in the State. he Cabinet also decided to constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Giving details of the meeting to the media, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said the Cabinet also cleared a proposal to enhance the HRA to 16% from the existing 12% for the employees working in district headquarters, besides increasing the DA by 2.73%.

Arrears would be paid from January 1, 2022. This would entail an additional financial burden of ₹200 crore every month to the State Exchequer, he said.

Green initiative

The Cabinet also approved the Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Policy, and gave its nod for the establishment of a 300-MW green energy plant in the private sector with an investment of ₹300 crore in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

The government aims to generate 0.5 million tonnes of hydrogen and 5 million tonnes of ammonia per annum. This would provide employment to 12,000 people and give a boost to the renewable energy sector in the State.

The Cabinet gave its nod to provide statutory protection to the Aadhaar card by ratifying the Aadhaar Ordinance-2023, the Minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to sanction 6,840 new posts in various departments. These included 3,920 vacancies in the police battalion, 116 posts in RIMS, Kadapa, 11 posts in Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam, 23 posts for upgrading the Sitanagaram PHC in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency, 41 medical specialists for the kidney research centre at Palasa, 476 night watchmen posts in the government junior colleges, 65 posts in the Fisheries University at Narsapuram and 75 posts for the Fisheries Science College, he said.

Vaidya Vidhan Parishad to be abolished

The Minister said it was also decided to abolish the Vaidya Vidhan Parishad and treat its 14,653 employees as government employees, who would be shifted to the Directorate of Secondary Health.

Also, 2,118 posts were sanctioned for the new medical colleges. It was decided to appoint regular employees in the BC residential junior colleges, create supernumerary posts in the Cooperative Societies and upgrade the Deputy EE posts in the Agricultural Marketing Department as EE, he added.

