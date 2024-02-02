GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government to organise National Skill Conclave in Visakhapatnam on February 9

February 02, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance, Skill Development and Training Bugganna Rajendranath on February 2 (Friday) said the government would organise a National Skill Conclave in Visakhapatnam on February 9.

Speaking after releasing a flyer of the event, the Minister said this event would provide a platform to promote at the national level the skill ecosystem established in Andhra Pradesh with an aim to provide skilled human resources to the industries. He said the conclave would set the stage for insightful discussions and collaborations among key stakeholders in the skill development ecosystem.

He said to facilitate collaborations, partnerships would be encouraged between government bodies, industries and academic institutions. The objective was to foster collective efforts to address the skill gap and develop relevant skill development initiatives, the Minister added.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar, said the meeting would pave the way for constructive discussions on policies supporting skill development, highlight innovative solutions, technologies and best practices and showcase successful approaches contributing to a highly skilled workforce and inspire adoption in various sectors.

Managing Director and CEO of APSSDC Vinod Kumar said the youth would benefit if the event was organised annually by the Government.

Director, Employment and Training Department, Navya, and others were present.

