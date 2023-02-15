Andhra Pradesh government to organise investor meet in Chennai on February 17

February 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is organising an investor meet in Chennai on February 17 (Friday) as a prelude to the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

A similar event was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, which was preceded by a curtain-raiser in New Delhi in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had participated.

According to a press release, the theme of the GIS is ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where abundance meets prosperity’, where the State’s strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere will be showcased.

It was stated that with its sizable manufacturing base, impressive infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and skilled and talented young population, Andhra Pradesh established itself as a key player in the Indian economy.

The GIS will be focusing on IT, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism and energy sectors.