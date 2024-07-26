ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Government to order CID probe into alleged liquor scam shortly; will finalise modalities

Updated - July 26, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 02:50 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The CID inquiry will be on the directions as announced by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while presenting a White Paper on Excise Policy in Assembly recently. 

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu termed it as one of the biggest scams. File

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Government is going to order a detailed inquiry through Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged liquor scam very shortly. The alleged scam had reportedly taken place between 2019-24 tenure of YSRCP led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State.

The CID inquiry will be on the directions as announced by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while presenting a White Paper on Excise Policy in Assembly recently. The Chief Minister has been personally monitoring the alleged scam inquiry related issue. 

The NDA government alleged that the YSRCP government indulged in diversion of funds, resorted for extortion, harassing existing distilleries, non payment of dues, discouraging digital transactions, bypassing Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation in certain cases, encouraging belt shops among others. 

Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra told The Hindu on Friday that the government will finalise the modalities related to CID inquiry as announced by Chief Minister. 

It’s worth mentioning that the Chief Minister termed it as one of the biggest scams and need a thorough probe by CID of the State Government and Enforcement Directorate of the Union Government to establish the total fraud.

A.P. to seek Central funds for damaged diaphragm wall of Polavaram project

The White Paper issued by State Government suggested that more than 99% of the money transactions at State run liquor outlets have taken in cash mode rather than digital payments. It explained that the total sale at Retail shops between 2019-24 stood at ₹99,413.5 crore. At the same time, there were no digital payments option up to 2023. And only ₹615.44 crore (0.62%) digital Payments in 2023-24 had taken place.

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the YSRCP government restricted the well known and reputed brands while introducing substandard liquor and hiked prices substantially.

