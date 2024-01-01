Andhra Pradesh government to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha on January 2

January 01, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching the second phase of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha across the State on January 2, 2024. As a part of the programme, 13,954 health camps will be conducted in six months, beginning in the villages on January 2 and in urban areas the next day.

Ward and village volunteers will visit every household twice and explain to the people the details of the health camps.

They will make the first visit 15 days before the camp date to inform about the venue and scheduled date, while the second visit will be three days before the camp as a reminder.

As many as 12,423 health camps were organised during the first phase of the programme and 1,64,982 patients were referred to hospitals empanelled under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme, according to an official release.

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has been working to achieve ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’and as part of its efforts, the first phase of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha was completed in 50 days, benefiting more than 60 lakh people.

In the first phase, Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) visited 1,45,35,705 households and conducted 6,45,06,018 tests at the doorstep of the people.

The OP attendance at the health camps was put at 60,27,843, of whom 1,64,982 patients were referred to the Aarogyasri network hospitals for further treatment free of cost.

The patients referred from the camps are being helped by CHOs, ANMs and Arogyamitra project staff. Besides, the patients are given ₹500 per head towards transport and other expenses.

The second phase of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha will cover all households, with a focus on pregnant and lactating mothers, neonatal and infant care, adolescent health, and persons suffering from chronic diseases.

The responsibility of hand-holding the patients has been entrusted to the family doctors as well as the CHOs and ANMs. The programme will be completed in three phases —communication of camp details by volunteers, camp day, and follow-up of the referral cases.