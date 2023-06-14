Andhra Pradesh: Government to launch ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme on June 23

June 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is gearing up to launch the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme as an annexe to the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ from a month from June 23.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a videoconference with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on June 14 (Wednesday), said that the elected representatives, village and ward secretariat employees, volunteers and ‘griha saradhis’ would visit every house to explain about the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme.

They would accept petitions from people pertaining to death, income and marriage certificates, and problems associated with government schemes and programmes, the Chief Minister said. ‘Not a single petition has to be left unattended,’ he said.

Two teams would be constituted for the purpse, one comprising the MPDO and deputy tahsildar at the mandal level and another comprising the tahsildar and Panchayat Raj EO.

In the urban areas, the Municipal Commissioner and staff would comprise one team, while the zonal commissioner or deputy commissioner and staff would be part of another team. These teams would visit the wards.

The petitions would be accepted and problems identified from June 23 to July 23. The beneficiaries identified for various schemes under ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ would be handed over the benefits on August 1. “The objective is to ensure that none is left out of any scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

The district Collectors would also have to visit two village and ward secretariats in a week. The Joint Collectors and secretaries would have to visit four secretariats in a month. The HoDs would have to visit at least two secretariats in a month. The ITDA POs, Sub-Collectors, RDOs and Municipal Commissioners would have to visit four village and ward secretariats in a week, he added.

