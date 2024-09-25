GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Government to issue free duplicate certificates for flood-affected citizens

Government provides free duplicate documents for flood-affected citizens in Andhra Pradesh to restore normalcy post unprecedented floods

Published - September 25, 2024 01:26 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, through G.O. Ms. No. 14, on Tuesday, announced the provision of free duplicate documents for citizens affected by the unprecedented floods that hit the State in August and September. Due to extreme rainfall caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, several districts, especially around Vijayawada, experienced severe flooding, resulting in the loss of lives, property, and essential documents.

The government acknowledged the widespread loss of important documents such as academic certificates, driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, Aadhaar cards, birth, death, and marriage certificates. To assist affected citizens, the government has ordered the departments concerned to issue certified copies or duplicates of these documents free of charge.

Special camps would be set up in flood-affected areas, and applications for duplicate documents would be collected over the course of a week, said R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue department in the GO. The replacements would be issued within the following week, without any fees, as part of a special drive, he added.

The Special Chief Secretary instructed all relevant departments to relax the necessary rules and expedite the process. This relief initiative was aimed at restoring normalcy for citizens whose livelihoods were severely impacted by the floods, he added.

Published - September 25, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.