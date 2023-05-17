Andhra Pradesh government to felicitate SSC and Intermediate toppers, their parents and teachers

May 17, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to felicitate the toppers in 10 th class and Intermediate examinations, their parents and teachers. Students of various government schools and colleges will also be felicitated.

In all, 2,831 SSC and intermediate toppers of the recently announced results would be felicitated across the State. The programme is aimed at encouraging the students of government schools and colleges and the next batch of students, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

“On May 23, students who have scored the highest marks at each Assembly constituency would be felicitated. A medal, a merit certificate and a memento would be presented to them. The teachers and the parents of the meritorious students will also be honoured,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the media here on May 17 (Wednesday).

On May 27, the toppers at the district level would be felicitated. The first ranker will get a cash award of ₹50,000, while the second and third rankers will get ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate the State-level toppers at a function on May 31. The first ranker will get a cash award of ₹1 lakh, while the second and third rankers will get ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively, along with medals and merit certificates.

Ministers, MLAs, Collectors and government officers will take part in the Assembly and district-level functions, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Students of government, social welfare, tribal welfare, BC Welfare, KGBVs, Model Schools, colleges and other government institutions will be honoured. The toppers, along with their parents and teachers have been requested to attend the functions, said said Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar.

Board of Intermediate (BIE) Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu and Director (Examinations) D. Devanand Reddy and other officers were also present in the media conference.