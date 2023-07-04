Andhra Pradesh government to celebrate ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’, notification to be issued shortly

July 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to celebrate the ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’ (theatre awards) starting this year and present awards in five categories —Padya Natakalu, Social Plays, Social Playlets, Children Playlets and College or Youth Playlets.

Addressing the media at the Publicity Cell of the Secretariat on July 4 (Tuesday), Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali and Managing Director T. Vijayakumar Reddy said that the State government would issue the notification for applying for the awards within a few days and that the applications would be received for a month from the date of notification.

During the preliminary scrutiny, the jury will visit the places where the plays and playlets are staged and select the entries for the final competitions.

The Telugu Nataka Samajams that are active in other States can also participate in the competitions. The final competitions will be held after the entire procedure is completed. The dates and venues will be announced shortly.

Mr. Murali said that the final competitions would be held for six days and the awards would be presented on the seventh day.

The winners would be presented gold, silver and copper Nandis, apart from the prize money. In total, 73 Nandi awards including individual awards will be given away. Further, the best book on Telugu theatre will be given a cash prize of ₹35,000 and the YSR Rangastala Puraskaram will be given to the best Nataka Samajams.

‘Awards for films not now’

Mr. Krishna Murali said that the State government, during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, announced the Nandi Awards for films and TV shows for the years from 2012 to 2016, but the awards were not presented.

“At that time, the awardees were selected on the basis of their caste and political affiliations. Mr. Naidu had cancelled the presentation of the awards after the issue came to his notice,” said Mr. Krishna Murali.

He said that the YSRCP government would take a call on presenting the Nandi awards for films after the ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’.