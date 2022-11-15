Andhra Pradesh government to bear transportation, loading charges for paddy procurement

November 15, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KAKINADA

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on November 15 (Tuesday) said that the State government would bear the transportation and loading charges for paddy procurement in the 2022-23 kharif season.

“The State government has arranged the required gunny bags for paddy procurement under the aegis of the the Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBKs). The transportation and loading charges will also be borne by the government,” the Minister said at the the general body meeting of the undivided East Godavari Zilla Parishad.

The officials of Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Rampachodavaram and Chintoor agencies were instructed to speed up the paddy procurement and ensure that the farmers got paid within 21 days of selling their produce.

Referring to the road infrastructure, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said that the works undertaken by the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments in the undivided East Godavari district would be completed by April 2023.

The Zilla Parishad General Body reviewed the housing projects meant for middle-class families and issues pertaining to tribal welfare.

Question hour introduced

A special session of question hour was introduced on November 15 (Tuesday) to address the grievances and issues to be highlighted by the ZPTCS at the General Body meeting.

Former Minister K. Kannababu, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Vipparthi Venugopal and other officials were present on the occasion.

