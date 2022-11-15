  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government to bear transportation, loading charges for paddy procurement

All road repair works undertaken in rural areas will be completed by April 2023, says Minister

November 15, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KAKINADA

T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on November 15 (Tuesday) said that the State government would bear the transportation and loading charges for paddy procurement in the 2022-23 kharif season.

“The State government has arranged the required gunny bags for paddy procurement under the aegis of the the Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBKs). The transportation and loading charges will also be borne by the government,” the Minister said at the the general body meeting of the undivided East Godavari Zilla Parishad.

The officials of Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Rampachodavaram and Chintoor agencies were instructed to speed up the paddy procurement and ensure that the farmers got paid within 21 days of selling their produce. 

Referring to the road infrastructure, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said that the works undertaken by the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments in the undivided East Godavari district would be completed by April 2023.

The Zilla Parishad General Body reviewed the housing projects meant for middle-class families and issues pertaining to tribal welfare. 

Question hour introduced

A special session of question hour was introduced on November 15 (Tuesday) to address the grievances and issues to be highlighted by the ZPTCS at the General Body meeting. 

Former Minister K. Kannababu, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Vipparthi Venugopal and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.