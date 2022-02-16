Andhra Pradesh government ties up with UAE’s national cooling company Tabreed

V. Raghavendra February 16, 2022 16:19 IST

A. P. Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy, special chief secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, A. P. government’s special representative in the Middle and Far East, Zulfi Ravdjee and other dignitaries were present

Andhra Pradesh (A. P.) Economic Development Board CEO J. V. N. Subrahmanyam and Francois Xavier Boul, chief development officer of Tabreed, UAE’s national cooling company, signed an MoU for mutual collaboration in agriculture cold chain technologies, environmental cooling systems and cargo logistics, at the Dubai Expo-2022 on Tuesday. A. P. Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy, special chief secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, A. P. government’s special representative in the Middle and Far East, Zulfi Ravdjee and other dignitaries were present. Later, the A.P. delegation led by Mr. Goutham Reddy visited the Jebel Ali Port and the DP World facility. The two sides discussed the scope for forging joint ventures in maritime businesses for which tremendous potential exists in A. P., with a focus on the management of seaports in the State. The A. P. delegation went on to visit the manufacturing unit of Conares Steel, where Mr. Goutham Reddy briefed Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares Metal Supply Limited, about the steel plant being set up in Kadapa district. They visited the Abu Dhabi Global Market, an international financial centre located on Al Maryah island. APIIC Chairman M. Govinda Reddy, A. P. Maritime Board Deputy CEO Ravindranath Reddy and others were present.



