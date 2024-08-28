GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government switches to e-Cabinet mode

Ministers provided I-Pads loaded with e-Cabinet application developed by National Informatics Centre; it has multiple features, easy to use interface and robust security system, says official; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asks Ministers to use latest technology as it helps in taking informed decisions, leading to good governance

Published - August 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST - AMARAVATI  

Sambasiva Rao M.
Ministers, with I-Pads in front of them, attending the Cabinet meeting, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Ministers, with I-Pads in front of them, attending the Cabinet meeting, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Government of Andhra Pradesh switched to the e-Cabinet mode on August 28 (Wednesday) with the meeting of the Council of Ministers going paperless.

At the meeting organised at the Secretariat in Amaravati, the Ministers were provided I-Pads loaded with the e-Cabinet application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi.

Prior to the meeting, a demonstration on how to use the I-Pads and the e-Cabinet application was given to the Ministers by S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD).

Though it was a paperless meeting during the TDP term in 2014-2019 too, this time, a comprehensive application with multiple features and end-to-end workflow had been developed.

Features

The paperless approach is eco-friendly and enhances operational efficiency. Online access to related information anywhere and anytime is another feature. Authorised and role-based information access is enabled in the application to ensure confidentiality. It has standardised formats and procedures. For navigation, it has easy-to-use interface, which enables the users to tap-and-go to the required document during the meeting. It is secure and allows real-time access to Cabinet documents and discussions. Digitisation of records and digital repository of meetings is another facet that helps monitor and assess the status of implementation of decisions effectively. The application also has comprehensive Data Analytics and reporting capabilities.

“It e-Cabinet application has robust security features such as encryption, access controls and audit trails, which help protect sensitive information from unauthorised access and potential breaches,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar. 

“It enables conduct of virtual meetings. It also enables use of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis, and integrate with e-office,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the use of e-Cabinet and directed all the Ministers to make use of the latest technology.

“Use of technology will help take decisions in an informed manner, leading to good governance,” Mr. Naidu observed. He also directed the ITE & C Department to improve IT infrastructure, develop new applications to enable real-time governance.

