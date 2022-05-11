Andhra Pradesh Government stalls maritime trade operations at Kakinada deep-sea port

31 rehabilitation centres, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Fund teams are ready to press into the rescue operation on the Kakinada coast

The Andhra Pradesh State Government on May 11 halted the maritime trade operations at Kakinada deep-sea port and anchorage port to avoid any untoward incidents and damage to infrastructure and ships in the wake of Cyclone Asani.

Operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the Kakinada anchorage port is India’s prime port from where non-Basmati rice and Maize are exported to various countries round the year. The deep-sea port operated by the Kakinada Seaport Limited also exports non-Basmati and other materials from the Kakinada coast.

In a review meeting on the preparedness on the Cyclone Asani with Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on May 11, Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla has appraised Mr. Reddy that the operations at the Kakinada anchorage port and deep seaport have been halted and an alert was sounded to prevent any damage to the ships anchored at the two ports.

Relief camps: As many as 31 cyclone relief camps have been set up in the strategic locations in the six Mandals along the Kakinada coast. We are prepared to rehabilitate the affected coastal communities through APSRTC bus services. A team of State Disaster Response Force and another team of National Disaster Response Force are deployed at U. Kothapalli and Thallarevu Mandals.

On saving the paddy crop, Ms. Krithika has stated that the harvesting of paddy was completed in nearly 60% of area. The harvested paddy is being shifted to the nearby godowns and rice mills to avoid the damage.