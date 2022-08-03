Andhra Pradesh: CM orders high-level probe into gas leak incident in Seeds apparel unit

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath inspecting the Seeds apparel unit at Anakapalli on Wednesday.

August 03, 2022 18:23 IST

Government asks management to shut down operations till completion of probe; Industries Minister promises best medical support to victims

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a high-level investigation into the gas leak incident at the Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited (Seeds), located within the Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

In a review meeting, the Chief Minister ordered that the cause be ascertained at the earliest by setting up a committee of experts and steps taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

‘Conduct safety audit’

He also wanted that a safety audit be conducted in the industries across the State.

In Visakhapatnam, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the government had directed the management of the Seeds unit to shut down its operations until investigation was completed.

The Minister visited the victims who were admitted to various hospitals, and also the factory in the morning.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Amarnath said this was the second such incident in the unit within a span of two months.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is viewing it very seriously,” the Minister said.

About 121 women employees had to be admitted to various hospitals after inhaling some kind of a gas. About 40 were admitted to NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Mr. Amarnath said a committee had been constituted after the first incident on June 3, in which over 200 women employees had been hospitalised.

As per the committee’s report, traces of some gases had been found on the company’s premises. The committee, which comprised officers from the district administration, Department of Industries, APPCB, and professors from Andhra University, had also noted that traces of chemicals used for pest control were found in the air-conditioning ducts, and hinted that this could be the cause, Mr. Amarnath said.

On June 30, the government had issued a show-cause notice, asking the management of the company to submit a detailed report, failing which those responsible would be prosecuted, the Minister said. “But so far, we have not heard from the company’s side,” he said.

“The high-level inquiry now will also cover safety audit, and the company should own up responsibility,” said Mr. Amarnath.

At the hospital, Mr. Amarnath held a meeting with DMHO Hemanth and Superintendent of NTR Hospital Shravan Kumar, and asked them to provide advanced treatment to the victims if required. He also interacted with the victims to ascertain what had happened, and assured them of medical support.

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash, Yelamanchili MLA U.V.R. Raju (Kanna Babu) and officials from various departments were present.

The employees had complained of nausea, burning sensation in the eyes, stomach pain, and diarrhoea after reportedly inhaling some kind of a gas.

Protest staged

Meanwhile, members of the CPI (M) and the CITU staged a protest in at Anakapalli and Atchutapuram junctions, demanding action against the company.

Tension prevailed for sometime at both the places. Leaders of these parties such as Lokanadham, Balakrishna, and Srinivasa Rao were arrested and later released.

‘Employees out of danger’

Meanwhile, the company officials said all the victims undergoing treatment were stable and most of the would be discharged by Wednesday night after completing the mandatory 24-hour observation period.