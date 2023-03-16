HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Government shows public debt under revenue receipts in Budget

The total revenue receipts of ₹2,79,279 crore include a public debt of ₹72,022 crore

March 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented a Budget with a revenue deficit of ₹22,316.70 crore for the financial year 2023-24, in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said that the Receipts on Revenue Account during the year 2023-24 were estimated at ₹2,06,224.01 crore against ₹1,76.448.39 crore during the fiscal 2022-23 (Revised Estimate).

The revenue receipts were ₹1,50,552 crore during 2021-22, ₹1,17,136 crore during 2020-21 and ₹1,11034 crore during 2019-20.

The revenue expenditure was estimated to be ₹2,28,540.71 crore against ₹2,05,555.95 crore during 2022-23 (Revised Estimate), he said.

The government put the total revenue receipts at ₹2,79,279.27 crore. This included a public debt of ₹72,022.09 crore, which was 34.94% of the total revenue receipts.

Similarly, debt repayment stood at ₹18,411 crore of the total expenditure. The share of debt repayment in the total revenue expenditure was 6.5%.

The revenue expenditure increased to ₹2,28,540 crore during the current fiscal against ₹1,59,163 crore during the financial year 2021-22.

The budget estimates for 2022-23 were ₹2,08,261 core, while the revised estimates were pegged at ₹2,05,555 crore.

There is no quantum jump in the capital expenditure. It was ₹16,372 crore during the financial year 2021-22. The budget estimate for 2022-23 was ₹30,679 crore, but the revised estimate was ₹16,846 crore. The budget estimate for 2023-24 was ₹31,061 crore.

The fiscal deficit was ₹25,011 crore during 2021-22, and the revised estimate in 2022-23 was ₹47,716 crore.  During 2023-24, the fiscal deficit was expected to touch ₹54,587 crore.

