Andhra Pradesh government should approach Centre with issues in proper format, says Kiran Kumar Reddy

April 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Asserting that the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh was considered a closed chapter because of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s acceptance of special financial assistance offered as an alternative measure, BJP leader N. Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the YSRCP government could still get things done in New Delhi by ‘adapting to the systems there and putting forth the issues in a proper format’.

The BJP would certainly take those issues to the notice of the Centre, but they would be mere representations as the government and party were different, he observed, insisting that it was the State’s duty to protect the interests of its people.

Addressing the media at the party’s State office here on April 12 (Wednesday), Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy recalled that the Raghuram Rajan Committee had recommended special status to Odisha and Bihar, but went on to suggest that such status should no longer be given to poor States and a new method should be evolved for devolution of funds to the poor States.

The former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh said that he would discuss with the party senior leaders what could be done for the people of Andhra Pradesh, while stating that his stand on a host of issues faced by the State was the same as that of his party, and it was not proper on his part to talk more as he was in the BJP, not in the NDA government.

He called the regional parties ‘private limited companies’, saying that he would say nothing much about it.

‘Congress committing mistakes’

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy reiterated that the Congress kept committing mistakes one after another to the extent of losing power in many States, adding that he could not continue with the party as his hopes of contributing to its possible turnaround were dashed.

He admitted that he was even offered the presidency of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) by Rahul Gandhi, but had rejected it by telling him that he was not interested in donning a role in which he could do little to repair the situation.

“After quitting the Congress, I had two options—to join the BJP (not regional parties) or indulge in my favorite pastime of playing golf. I chose the BJP as I am impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disillusioned with the Congress with which my family had a close association for nearly six decades,” he said.

Asked what his desire was in the BJP, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he joined the party with no specific wish or demand and that he would discharge whatever role was assigned to him in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or any other State to the best of his ability.

Reacting to the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court in a defamation case, Mr. Kiran Kumar said it was not advisable to discuss matters that were in the domain of courts, while drawing the attention of media to the fact that the Allahabad High Court had barred Indira Gandhi from holding a public office for six years in a case of electoral malpractice and the subsequent developments that led to the imposition of the Emergency.

Referring to the ‘privatisation’ of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said the Central government was not selling it away, instead it was trying to revive the ailing steel maker. He insisted that the national carrier Air India was privatised only after it became an unviable business which the Centre could no longer handle.