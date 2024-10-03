GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government sets up helpline numbers for Non-Resident Telugus in war-torn Israel and Iran

The government is closely monitoring the situation in these nations and is ready to offer assistance to the NRTs, or migrants, says a release

Updated - October 03, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), is closely monitoring the situation in the war-torn Israel and Iran.

A statement released on October 3 (Thursday) said the authorities concerned were following the social media pages of the Indian embassies for latest information and sending alerts to the people from Andhra Pradesh living these countries.

“The government is ready to offer assistance to the NRTs, or migrants in Israel and Iran. They, or their family members here in Andhra Pradesh may contact APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers: +91-863-2340678, WhatsApp: +91 8500027678,, or email: helpline@apnrts.com, info@apnrts.com for any assistance,” the statement said.

The Indian embassies and the Government of India had already issued advisories to the Indian nationals in Israel and Iran.

“The Indian Embassy in Israel is in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure safety of all Indian nationals. The embassy has advised all Indians there to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols, as issued by the local authorities. Indians in Israel, in case of emergency, can contact the embassy on phone numbers +972-547520711 or +972-543278392, or email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in,” the statement said.

Indians who wanted to register with the embassy might do so at: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran, had also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. “Those who are currently in Iran are advised to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the embassy in Tehran. The following are the embassy’s emergency contact numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989932179567 and +989932179359. The email ID is: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” the statement added.

Published - October 03, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Iran / Israel / unrest, conflicts and war

