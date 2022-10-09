Andhra Pradesh: Government resolute in setting up three capitals, says Peddireddi

We are not going to repeat the mistake of centralising development in one particular region, the Energy Minister reiterates

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 09, 2022 18:12 IST

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy greeting the people during his visit to Gudipala in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday reiterated that the YSRCP government was committed to establishing three capitals to facilitate decentralisation of development in the Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra and North Andhra regions.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who was on a whirlwind visit to the Chittoor Assembly constituency to inaugurate a series of schemes, said people of the State were favouring three capitals.

“In the past, development was concentrated in Hyderabad, which had caused a huge loss to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation. We are not going to repeat the mistake of centralising the development in one particular region,” the Minister said.

Several areas in the Rayalaseema and north Andhra regions were still undeveloped, he observed. “We want to establish the Judicial Capital in Kurnool, Legislative Capital in Amaravati, and Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam to develop all the regions equally,” he said.

Dig at Naidu

Taking a dig at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said it was unfair on the part of a few to project Amaravati as the only capital.

“Their concern is to protect their real estate businesses. They fear that the prices of thousands of acres of land they looted will decrease,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

