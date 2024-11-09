Andhra Pradesh government releases list of 62 persons nominated to various corporations

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on November 9, 2024 (Saturday) released a list of 62 persons who were appointed advisers and chairpersons of 59 welfare and development corporations.

Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who is known for his discourses on Sanatana Dharma, was appointed Adviser (Students, Ethics and Values), while TDP leader Mohammad Shareef was made Adviser (Minority Affairs). Both of them would have Cabinet rank.

Among the appointees, 48 were from the TDP, 10 from the Jana Sena Party, three from the BJP and one non-politician.

Kudipudi Sattibabu (TDP) from Rajamahendravaram was appointed chairman of the A.P. Setti Balija Welfare and Development Corporation. JSP leaders Palavalasa Yasasvi from Srikakulam, Chilakalapudi Papa Rao from Repalle, and T.C. Varun from Anantapur were being appointed chairpersons of the A.P. Turupu Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, A.P. Agnikula Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation, and Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

BJP leader Matta Prasad was appointed chairperson of the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Two other leaders would be nominated to another two institutions.

Anakapalli TDP leader Malla Surendra was appointed chairman of the Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation. Similarly, Ronanki Krishnamnayadu from Narasannapeta would be chairman of the Kalinga Welfare and Development Corporation.

While P.V.G. Kumar would lead the Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation, Devendrappa was appointed chairman of the Kuruba / Kuruma Welfare and Development Corporation.

The government restructured the APSRTC Regional Board with the inclusion of Donnu Dorra (TDP), Reddy Apallanaidu (JSP), Suresh Reddy (BJP), and Poola Nagaraju (TDP).

Pranav Gopal would oversee the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), while Tummala Ramaswamy would lead the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KAUDA).

In a noteworthy move, Mustaq Ahmed from Nandyal would head the A.P. State Minorities Finance Corporation.

