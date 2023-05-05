ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Government releases financial assistance under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa

May 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A sum of ₹87.32 crore has been credited under the schemes into the bank accounts of 12,132 eligible girls who got married during January-March quarter

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released ₹87.32 crore towards financial assistance under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes to benefit 12,132 eligible girls who got married during January-March quarter.

Remitting the amount online into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the schemes were meant to financially support the girls, and making Class X mandatory to avail of the assistance would prompt the parents to get their children educated.

Education reforms

He insisted that the Amma Vodi,  Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasthi Deevena schemes ushered in a revolution in the education sector by bringing down the dropout rate in schools drastically.

The Chief Minister observed that out of the 12,132 beneficiaries identified under the Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes, 5,929 were receiving the benefit under Jagananna Vidya Deveena and Vasthi Deevena.

In addition to the assistance provided now, 16,668 eligible girls benefited from the scheme in a span of six months. The government credited ₹125.50 crore into their accounts.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually interacted with some of the beneficiaries. Ministers M. Nagarjuna, K.V. Usha Sricharan and G. Jayaram, and Special Chief Secretaries G. Anantha Ramu (BC Welfare) and Ajay Jain (Village and Ward Secretariats) were among those present.

