Andhra Pradesh government ratifies TTD budget of ₹4,411.68 crore for 2023-24 financial year

March 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Andhra Pradesh government has ratified the budget of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) pegged at ₹4,411.68 crore for 2023-24 financial year.

It is for the first time in the history of the TTD that budget crossed ₹4,000 crore-mark.

Briefing the media on March 22 (Wednesday), TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that though the TTD board approved the budget in February, the details were not made public owing to the code of conduct in force for the MLC elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing the details of the budget, Mr. Subba Reddy said that proceeds received from the temple hundi and other capital receipts topped the list of revenues with an estimated income of ₹1,591 crore, followed by interest on investments pegged at ₹990 crore, which is ₹177 crore more than that of the last fiscal.

Other receipts include ₹500 crore from sale of laddu prasadam, ₹330 crore from the proceeds of darshan tickets, ₹140 crore from arjitha seva receipts, ₹129 crore from accommodations and kalyana mandapams, ₹126.50 crore from sale of human hair, ₹101.38 crore from loans and advances to employees, EMD and security deposits, ₹65 crore from trust receipts, ₹48.00 crore from receipts relating to rent, water and electrical charges and ₹68.79 crore from other receipts.

Major allocations include ₹1,532.20 crore for human resource payments, ₹690.50 crore for materials purchases, ₹600 crore for corpus and other investments, ₹300 crore for engineering capital works, ₹180 crore for maintenance and management services, ₹115.50 crore for grants to other institutions, ₹93 crore for HDPP and other allied projects payments, ₹151.62 crore for loans and advances to employees, EMD and security deposits, ₹75 crore for pension and EHS contributions and ₹324.28 crore for closing cash and bank balances.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that there was a quantum leap in the income from the temple hundi. He assured that the virtual seva system would be continued.

Underlining the need for scaling down the referral letters pertaining to accommodation and darshan during the summer months, he hinted at the reduction of SriVani darshan tickets in the larger interest of the common devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT