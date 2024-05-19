Andhra Pradesh government raises ₹17,000 crore in open market borrowings in first month of 2024-25 financial year

The State government has raised a whopping ₹17,000 crore in open market borrowings in the first month of the 2024-25 financial year itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 2, the State government raised an amount of ₹4,000 crore in open market borrowings. Since then, the government has raised a further ₹13,000 crore, and is now planning to raise a further ₹2,000 crore, according to information. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will reportedly take up the auction process through its core banking solution e-Kuber platform on May 21.

According to information, the State government has offered to sell stock by way of auction and raise ₹2,000 crore, the repayment for which will be between 17 and 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just two days ago, the government raised as much as ₹4,000 crore on May 14. The government raised ₹4,000 crore in five open market borrowings (two borrowings of ₹500 crore each and three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each) by selling stocks.

Similarly, the government raised ₹3,000 crore on May 7 (four borrowings of ₹500 crore each and one borrowing of ₹1,000 crore).

The government raised three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each totalling ₹3,000 crore on April 30. A week prior to that, the government raised a similar amount of ₹3,000 crore in similar borrowings on April 23.

On April 2, the government raised ₹4,000 crore in two borrowings of ₹500 crore each and three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each. The repayment of these open market borrowings ranges between 6 years and 20 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.