Andhra Pradesh Government prioritizes swift resolution of construction and layout approvals

Published - October 23, 2024 01:33 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Despite applicants submitting all necessary documents and paying the required fees, several applications have remained pending in the online system

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a special focus on resolving pending applications related to building constructions, layouts, and occupancy certificates. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana has issued directives to address delays, particularly concerning Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approvals, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Mr. Narayana has taken steps to expedite the process by setting up a dedicated system within the town planning department. This special unit will focus on clearing pending applications quickly.

Applicants can now send their details via WhatsApp to 9398733100 or 9398733101 or email them to apdpmshelpdesk@gmail.com. The special department will operate on all working days from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

The government has emphasized that if all required documents are in place and fees are paid, applications will be processed immediately in accordance with the regulations.

